Star-Studded Cast Joins Dakota Johnson in New Sex Comedy 'Splitsville'

Acclaimed actor Nicholas Braun, best known for his performance in the hit series 'Succession', is set to join Dakota Johnson in the upcoming indie sex comedy 'Splitsville'. Alongside Braun are rising stars David Castaneda and O-T Fagbenle, creating a dynamic ensemble for director Michael Covino's new film, which has already wrapped up production. The movie also features performances by Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin, and Covino himself.

'Splitsville' is currently making waves at the American Film Market (AFM) in Las Vegas, with Neon and Topic Studios shopping the film to potential buyers. The story centers around Ashley, played by Adria Arjona, who decides to leave her husband Carey, portrayed by Kyle Marvin, forcing him to navigate the complexities of an open marriage. The film explores the chaotic and humorous consequences of this unconventional lifestyle, blending charm and comedy with Covino's unique directorial flair.

Michael Covino's return to directing with 'Splitsville' comes after his critically acclaimed project 'The Climb', which premiered at Cannes and was later acquired by Sony Pictures Classics. In collaboration with Kyle Marvin under their Watch This Ready production company, Covino aims to deliver another engaging narrative. Neon's domestic release of 'Splitsville' is planned for 2025, with Neon International handling worldwide sales. The film, a product of a multi-year first-look deal with Topic Studios, has brought together a team of notable producers including Dakota Johnson, Ro Donnelly, and Samantha Racanelli, alongside Covino and Marvin.

