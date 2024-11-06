Ayushmann Khurrana Joins Maddock Films' 'Thama': A Game-Changing Entry into Horror Comedy

Bollywood sensation Ayushmann Khurrana is set to feature in 'Thama', an exciting horror comedy under the Maddock Films banner. The film stars Khurrana alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Khurrana, known for 'Bala', revealed in a press statement, "I'm thrilled that Dinesh Vijan believes this is the ideal moment for me to enter his blockbuster horror comedy universe with 'Thama'. Following the historic success of Stree 2, I'm excited to contribute to this legacy and provide audiences with an unforgettable experience." Khurrana looks forward to working with Dinesh Vijan again.

He further added that their shared passion for transformative cinema made 'Bala' immensely successful and anticipates 'Thama' to shatter expectations with its unprecedented concept. Describing 'Thama' as a lifetime opportunity, Khurrana emphasized its unique positioning as the first love story in the horror comedy universe, promising audiences a singular theatrical experience. Directed by 'Munjya' fame Aditya Sarpotdar, with Dinesh Vijan producing, and penned by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Fulara, 'Thama' is eagerly anticipated.

In addition to 'Thama', Khurrana will be appearing in a film with Sara Ali Khan, while Rashmika Mandanna has 'Sikandar' with Salman Khan in her docket.

