Suriya Envisions Dream Role with Jyotika

Tamil film industry icon Suriya has expressed a strong desire to collaborate once again on a film project with his wife, actress Jyotika. Despite being open to the idea, the couple prefers not to chase directors for opportunities, opting instead for roles to develop organically within the industry.

The couple, married since 2006, has a history of cinematic success, having featured together in seven films such as 'Poovellam Kettuppar,' 'Kaakha Kaakha,' and 'Sillunu Oru Kaadhal.' Suriya expressed it remains a 'dream' for him to share the cinematic spotlight with Jyotika again.

Anticipation builds as Suriya approaches the release of 'Kanguva,' where he again takes on a dual role, a common feature in his career. Directed by top-tier filmmakers, the film is set to premiere on November 14, starring alongside Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, backed by UV Creations and Studio Green.

(With inputs from agencies.)