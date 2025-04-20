Supreme Court Halts Trump's Deportation of Venezuelan Migrants in Legal Showdown

The U.S. Supreme Court has temporarily halted the Trump administration's attempt to deport a group of Venezuelan migrants accused of gang affiliations. This legal intervention blocks deportation under a seldom-used wartime law and foreshadows a significant judicial confrontation, with the White House confident of ultimate victory.

The ruling emerged amid President Trump's immigration crackdown, which has prompted concerns of a constitutional crisis between government branches. Justices ordered that no putative class member be deported without further court directive, while a split arose with Justices Thomas and Alito dissenting in a late-night decision.

The administration had already deported several labeled gang members, including a mistaken deportation case. Migrant advocates, including the ACLU, argue many accused are wrongly labeled and denied due process. The legal battle hinges on whether Trump's policy aligns with constitutional limits, with future deportations depending on ongoing court deliberations.

(With inputs from agencies.)