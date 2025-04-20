Canada's Ice Hockey Dominance Shines in Thumping Win Over Finland

Canada's women's ice hockey team showcased their dominance once again by thrashing Finland 8-1 in the semi-final of the World Championship on Saturday. This decisive victory has propelled them into the final against their long-time rivals, the United States.

In a game that was largely predictable, Finland offered a glimpse of hope by taking an early lead, thanks to a quick strike by Michelle Karvinen. However, Canada's tenacity and skill prevailed, with key performances from Erin Ambrose and Marie-Philip Poulin, who made history as Canada's all-time leading points scorer at the Women's World Championships.

Despite Finland's attempts to capitalize on power plays, the Canadian team remained unyielding. Goals from Daryl Watts, Emily Clark, and Sarah Nurse cemented their path to the final, while Finland now focuses on contending for bronze against the Czech team.

