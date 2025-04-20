Easter Truce or Tactical Play? Putin's Ceasefire Announcement Under Scrutiny
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 30-hour ceasefire for Easter in Ukraine. However, Kyiv claimed Russian forces continued their attacks and dismissed the truce as unreliable. Despite past rejected proposals, Putin announced the pause to halt hostilities, which Ukrainians view skeptically due to ongoing conflicts and mistrust.
In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter, sparking skepticism from Kyiv amid continued exchanges of artillery fire. The ceasefire was intended to last 30 hours, from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until midnight Sunday.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the truce as a ploy, citing prior rejections by Russia of broader ceasefire proposals. Zelenskiy noted that despite the announcement, reports indicated ongoing Russian assaults, underscoring the deep mistrust between the nations.
Despite hopes for peace, Ukrainian officials and civilians expressed doubt about the ceasefire's effectiveness. Past unilateral pauses by Putin have had minimal impact, as Ukraine contends with continued aggression. As both sides agree on a prisoner swap, the ceasefire's potential for fostering dialogue remains uncertain.
