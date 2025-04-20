Left Menu

Easter Truce or Tactical Play? Putin's Ceasefire Announcement Under Scrutiny

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a 30-hour ceasefire for Easter in Ukraine. However, Kyiv claimed Russian forces continued their attacks and dismissed the truce as unreliable. Despite past rejected proposals, Putin announced the pause to halt hostilities, which Ukrainians view skeptically due to ongoing conflicts and mistrust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-04-2025 01:27 IST | Created: 20-04-2025 01:27 IST
Easter Truce or Tactical Play? Putin's Ceasefire Announcement Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising move, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared a temporary ceasefire in Ukraine for Easter, sparking skepticism from Kyiv amid continued exchanges of artillery fire. The ceasefire was intended to last 30 hours, from 6 p.m. Moscow time on Saturday until midnight Sunday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the truce as a ploy, citing prior rejections by Russia of broader ceasefire proposals. Zelenskiy noted that despite the announcement, reports indicated ongoing Russian assaults, underscoring the deep mistrust between the nations.

Despite hopes for peace, Ukrainian officials and civilians expressed doubt about the ceasefire's effectiveness. Past unilateral pauses by Putin have had minimal impact, as Ukraine contends with continued aggression. As both sides agree on a prisoner swap, the ceasefire's potential for fostering dialogue remains uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

Deportation Drama: Venezuelans Face Uncertain Fate.

 Global
2
Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

Federal Court Ruling Challenges Trump Administration on Mass Worker Firings

 Global
3
Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

Federal Judge Challenges Trump Passport Policy

 Global
4
Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

Racing to the Future: Humanoid Robots Compete in Beijing Marathon

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI narratives echo Jungian archetypes without human nuance

Ethical AI demands global coordination, not patchwork laws

Bio-inspired robots set to redefine autonomy and intelligence

Data-driven workplace surveillance risks breaching employee rights

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025