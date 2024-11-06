Chhath Puja: A Festival of Faith, Nature, and Reverence
President Droupadi Murmu greeted citizens for Chhath Puja, highlighting its role in inspiring environmental preservation. Celebrated as one of India's oldest festivals, Chhath Puja venerates the Sun and natural water bodies. Murmu emphasized the festival's power to purify minds and souls through fasting.
President Droupadi Murmu extended her greetings to citizens on the occasion of Chhath Puja, a festival that she said underscores the importance of protecting the environment.
Recognized as one of India's oldest festivals, Chhath Puja involves the worship of the Sun as well as the rivers and ponds, which Murmu described as nature's unique gifts. "This rigorous fasting purifies our minds and souls," she noted.
Murmu urged citizens to re-affirm their faith in Bhagwan Surya, as well as in the rivers and nature's bounty, expressing hope that the festival would bring happiness and deepen reverence for the environment.
