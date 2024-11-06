Allison Janney's Explosive Reaction to 'The Diplomat' Season 2 Finale

Acclaimed actress Allison Janney recounted her dramatic response upon reading the script for the season finale of the political thriller, 'The Diplomat' season 2, People reports. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Janney vividly described how she 'literally threw the script across the room,' reflecting the gripping intensity of the unfolding drama.

Janney's character, Vice President Grace Penn, is a key figure as the series follows U.S. Ambassador Kate Wyler, played by Keri Russell, and her husband Hal. The plot centers around their efforts to avert a global conflict. Created by Debora Cahn, 'The Diplomat' is a political thriller that premiered on Netflix on April 20, 2023. Renewed in May 2023, its second season launched on October 31, 2024.

Keri Russell earned critical acclaim through nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy for her portrayal of Kate Wyler. The show's success has led to its renewal for a third season this past October. Meanwhile, Janney, known for her roles in films like Primary Colors and American Beauty, has captivated audiences in 'The Diplomat,' which is now streaming on Netflix.

