Mega Library with a Million Books Set for Lekhak Gaon

A monumental library comprising one million books is set to rise in Lekhak Gaon, nestled within the Thano area of Dehradun, as announced by former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Nishank revealed this ambitious plan during a press conference, attributing the inspiration to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who suggested expanding the initial plan from one lakh to ten lakh books, drawing inspiration from the ancient Nalanda library.

This colossal project in the recently inaugurated 'Writer's Village' will further honor the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a memorial lecture on his birth centenary in December, featuring distinguished writers from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)