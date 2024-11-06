Left Menu

Mega Library with a Million Books Set for Lekhak Gaon

A massive library housing one million books is being planned in Lekhak Gaon, Dehradun. The idea, inspired by CJI DY Chandrachud, aims to mirror the famed Nalanda library. The Writer's Village, launched recently, will also host a memorial lecture commemorating Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth centenary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 19:48 IST
Mega Library with a Million Books Set for Lekhak Gaon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A monumental library comprising one million books is set to rise in Lekhak Gaon, nestled within the Thano area of Dehradun, as announced by former chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

Nishank revealed this ambitious plan during a press conference, attributing the inspiration to Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who suggested expanding the initial plan from one lakh to ten lakh books, drawing inspiration from the ancient Nalanda library.

This colossal project in the recently inaugurated 'Writer's Village' will further honor the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with a memorial lecture on his birth centenary in December, featuring distinguished writers from around the world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

