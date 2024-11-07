Left Menu

Farewell to Bihar's Melodic Muse: Sharda Sinha

Sharda Sinha, revered as 'Bihar Kokila' and the voice behind fondly celebrated Chhath songs, was cremated with state honors on Thursday. A folk icon who merged classical and regional melodies, her demise during the sacred festival adds an emotional depth to her illustrious legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 11:22 IST
Farewell to Bihar's Melodic Muse: Sharda Sinha
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

The funeral of acclaimed folk singer Sharda Sinha was held on Thursday with full state honors. The ceremonious farewell was marked by the presence of political dignitaries and fans at the Gulbi Ghat crematorium in Patna. Her son Anshuman Sinha performed the last rites in a scene thick with emotion.

Sinha's death, occurring on the eve of the Chhath festival while she was hospitalized in Delhi, evoked widespread grief. Her mortal remains were brought back to Patna, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among those paying last respects. Sinha, aged 72, succumbed to multiple myeloma.

Known for her soulful interpretations of Chhath and Bhojpuri folk songs, Sinha's legacy transcends regional boundaries. Her annual musical tributes during the Chhath festival earned her the moniker 'Bihar Kokila'. Her passing on this festival's commencement adds poignant depth to her contributions to folk music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024