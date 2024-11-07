Farewell to Bihar's Melodic Muse: Sharda Sinha

The funeral of acclaimed folk singer Sharda Sinha was held on Thursday with full state honors. The ceremonious farewell was marked by the presence of political dignitaries and fans at the Gulbi Ghat crematorium in Patna. Her son Anshuman Sinha performed the last rites in a scene thick with emotion.

Sinha's death, occurring on the eve of the Chhath festival while she was hospitalized in Delhi, evoked widespread grief. Her mortal remains were brought back to Patna, with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among those paying last respects. Sinha, aged 72, succumbed to multiple myeloma.

Known for her soulful interpretations of Chhath and Bhojpuri folk songs, Sinha's legacy transcends regional boundaries. Her annual musical tributes during the Chhath festival earned her the moniker 'Bihar Kokila'. Her passing on this festival's commencement adds poignant depth to her contributions to folk music.

