Coldplay's Return to India Sparks Travel Frenzy

Coldplay is set to return to India in January 2025, causing a surge in accommodation searches on travel platform Agoda. The band's upcoming concert has sparked significant interest among both Indian and international fans, prompting encouragement for early bookings to secure the best rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Excitement is building as British pop-rock sensation Coldplay prepares to return to India for the first time since 2016. The band's much-anticipated concert, scheduled for January 2025, has already generated a wave of interest on the digital travel platform Agoda.

Indian fans have notably heightened the buzz, with a 45-fold increase in domestic accommodation searches on the day of the announcement. Fans from France, the UAE, the UK, Spain, and Australia are also eager to experience the concert, making Mumbai a hotbed of international activity.

Agoda's senior director for the India Subcontinent and MEA, Krishna Rathi, noted the band's significant popularity among Indian audiences, further encouraging early bookings to secure optimal travel plans. Agoda offers a comprehensive range of services, including accommodations and flights, to cater to the influx of Coldplay fans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

