Coldplay's Return to India Sparks Travel Frenzy

Excitement is building as British pop-rock sensation Coldplay prepares to return to India for the first time since 2016. The band's much-anticipated concert, scheduled for January 2025, has already generated a wave of interest on the digital travel platform Agoda.

Indian fans have notably heightened the buzz, with a 45-fold increase in domestic accommodation searches on the day of the announcement. Fans from France, the UAE, the UK, Spain, and Australia are also eager to experience the concert, making Mumbai a hotbed of international activity.

Agoda's senior director for the India Subcontinent and MEA, Krishna Rathi, noted the band's significant popularity among Indian audiences, further encouraging early bookings to secure optimal travel plans. Agoda offers a comprehensive range of services, including accommodations and flights, to cater to the influx of Coldplay fans.

