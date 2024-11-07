Left Menu

Rahul Srivastava to Lead Bloomsbury India

Rahul Srivastava has been appointed the new managing director of Bloomsbury India, succeeding Rajiv Beri. With 30 years of experience in the publishing sector, Srivastava aims to enhance Bloomsbury's reach and influence in India by championing diverse voices and expanding literature access.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:58 IST
Rahul Srivastava to Lead Bloomsbury India
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Srivastava has been named as the next managing director of Bloomsbury India, set to assume office in early 2025. Currently the managing director of Simon & Schuster Publishers India (South Asia), Srivastava is poised to take over from Rajiv Beri, who retires after a successful 12-year tenure.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Srivastava highlighted Bloomsbury's global impact in publishing and expressed eagerness to continue fostering diverse voices and expanding literature access in India. He brings with him 30 years of experience from leading publishers, including Simon & Schuster, Random House, Penguin Books, and India Book House.

Nigel Newton, founder and CEO of Bloomsbury Publishing, praised Srivastava's exceptional track record and Beri's contribution since founding Bloomsbury India in 2012. Under Beri's leadership, the publishing house grew to feature a range of titles in both English and Indian languages. Srivastava will report to Vafa Payman, managing director for Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024