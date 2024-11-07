Rahul Srivastava to Lead Bloomsbury India

Rahul Srivastava has been named as the next managing director of Bloomsbury India, set to assume office in early 2025. Currently the managing director of Simon & Schuster Publishers India (South Asia), Srivastava is poised to take over from Rajiv Beri, who retires after a successful 12-year tenure.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new role, Srivastava highlighted Bloomsbury's global impact in publishing and expressed eagerness to continue fostering diverse voices and expanding literature access in India. He brings with him 30 years of experience from leading publishers, including Simon & Schuster, Random House, Penguin Books, and India Book House.

Nigel Newton, founder and CEO of Bloomsbury Publishing, praised Srivastava's exceptional track record and Beri's contribution since founding Bloomsbury India in 2012. Under Beri's leadership, the publishing house grew to feature a range of titles in both English and Indian languages. Srivastava will report to Vafa Payman, managing director for Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)