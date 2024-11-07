Chhath Puja: Keeping Tradition Alive in Virginia

Hundreds of Indian-American community members and their families gathered in Virginia, USA, to celebrate the traditional Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, an event dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.

The festival, which began on November 6, spans four days and includes fasting rituals and prayers. Participants convene along riverbanks, carrying out the revered traditions.

Initially worried about finding a suitable location, community members successfully secured permission to perform their spiritual observances by a local river, transforming the area into a hub of cultural celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)