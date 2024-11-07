Left Menu

Chhath Puja: Keeping Tradition Alive in Virginia

Indian-American community members in Virginia celebrate the Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, honoring the Sun God. The four-day event involves rituals like fasting and prayers by rivers and ponds. Despite initial challenges, the tradition thrives with local support, attracting around 700 participants annually.

Chhath Puja: Keeping Tradition Alive in Virginia
Hundreds of Indian-American community members and their families gathered in Virginia, USA, to celebrate the traditional Hindu festival of Chhath Puja, an event dedicated to worshipping the Sun God.

The festival, which began on November 6, spans four days and includes fasting rituals and prayers. Participants convene along riverbanks, carrying out the revered traditions.

Initially worried about finding a suitable location, community members successfully secured permission to perform their spiritual observances by a local river, transforming the area into a hub of cultural celebration.

