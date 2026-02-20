Left Menu

Peaceful Prayers Amid Turmoil: Al-Aqsa and the Spirit of Ramadan

Tens of thousands of Muslims attended the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem, amid heavy security following a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Restrictions limited the number of Palestinians entering from the West Bank. Meanwhile, in Gaza, residents mourn their losses amid ongoing instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:43 IST
Tens of thousands of Muslims gathered at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem for the first Friday prayers of Ramadan, conducted under heavy security. It's the first such gathering since a precarious ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took hold in early October.

The Israeli authorities, citing security concerns, limited the number of Palestinians allowed entry from the West Bank to 10,000, with specific age restrictions in place. Al-Aqsa Mosque, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, remains a frequent flashpoint in Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

In Gaza, the aftermath of conflict looms large as residents grapple with grief and loss. Many express a desire to reclaim the festive spirit of Ramadan despite pervasive destruction and displacement.

