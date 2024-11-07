Uttarakhand Unites: Non-Resident Council to Strengthen Roots
The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami, announced the formation of a council dedicated to non-resident Uttarakhandis at the Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan. This council aims to address their issues while preserving cultural ties and fostering development opportunities in sectors like tourism, science, and technology.
Uttarakhand is set to establish a special council for its citizens residing outside the state, according to an announcement made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The revelation came during the Pravasi Uttarakhand Sammelan, a conference catering to the state's non-resident community.
Emphasizing the deep cultural connection non-resident Uttarakhandis maintain with their homeland, Dhami highlighted plans for a dedicated website to assist them. He praised distinguished individuals like National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for maintaining cultural ties despite their achievements.
The initiative aims to leverage ideas in tourism, science, and technology for state development. In celebration, Dhami also unveiled the logo for Uttarakhand's silver jubilee year.
