Dubai and Switzerland Forge Stronger Cultural Ties in Strategic Meeting

Dubai, February 28: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with Arthur Mattli, Swiss Ambassador to the UAE, to strengthen ties between the two nations. Their discussions covered expanding collaborations, particularly in education, trade, and culture, underlining the creative economy's importance.

Both parties emphasized the role of cultural heritage and creative legacy in forming national identities while exploring new avenues for cultural exchange. They agreed on the necessity of fostering bilateral ties across creative domains such as design, heritage, and literature, with an emphasis on innovative approaches to drive the sector forward.

Sheikha Latifa reiterated the UAE's dedication to cultural dialogues and global partnerships, aligning with the vision of a knowledge-driven economy. The meeting underpinned the importance of cultural leadership and its impact on national economies, preparing for future opportunities and challenges in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)