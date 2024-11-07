Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Celebrates the Spiritual Significance of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the spiritual significance of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, referring to it as the 'Moksha Granth' during an address on Thursday.

Adityanath made these remarks while attending a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Karmahi village of Pratapgarh, close to Belkharnath Dham.

The event, hosted at former jal shakti minister Mahendra Singh's residence, featured compelling narratives of the Bhagwat Katha delivered by Jagatguru Swami Shri Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj.

