Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Celebrates the Spiritual Significance of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the importance of Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, referring to it as the 'Moksha Granth' or story of liberation, at an event in Pratapgarh. The event took place at the home of former minister Mahendra Singh, featuring narratives by Jagatguru Swami Shri Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pratapgarh(Up) | Updated: 07-11-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 21:56 IST
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the spiritual significance of the Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, referring to it as the 'Moksha Granth' during an address on Thursday.

Adityanath made these remarks while attending a Shrimad Bhagwat Katha in Karmahi village of Pratapgarh, close to Belkharnath Dham.

The event, hosted at former jal shakti minister Mahendra Singh's residence, featured compelling narratives of the Bhagwat Katha delivered by Jagatguru Swami Shri Raghavacharya Ji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

