Jagran Prakashan's Slight Profit Rise Amid Revenue Decline

Jagran Prakashan Ltd, the publisher behind the widely-read Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, has reported a minor increase in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of 2024. The net profit stands at Rs 41.64 crore, slightly up from Rs 41.51 crore in the same period the previous year, according to the firm's recent regulatory filing.

Despite the profit uptick, the company's revenue from operations faced a downturn, experiencing a 2.66% decline to Rs 446.5 crore compared to Rs 458.73 crore in the September quarter of last year. Contributing to the company's revenue, the printing, publishing, and digital sectors brought in Rs 347.63 crore, while the FM radio business generated Rs 54.82 crore.

In terms of stock performance, shares of Jagran Prakashan Ltd saw a modest increase on Thursday, closing at Rs 88.37 on the BSE, up 0.43% from the previous session. This slight stock increment indicates a positive market response in the wake of the company's mixed financial results.

(With inputs from agencies.)