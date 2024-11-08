Left Menu

Tragedy in Buenos Aires: Liam Payne's Last Days Unveiled

Three individuals face charges in connection with the death of Liam Payne, former One Direction member. Prosecutors accuse them of 'abandonment of a person followed by death' and 'supplying narcotics.' Payne, who died after a fall from a hotel balcony, showed traces of substances in his system.

Updated: 08-11-2024 04:57 IST
Three individuals have been charged in relation to the untimely death of Liam Payne, a former member of the globally renowned band, One Direction. Payne tragically passed away after falling from his hotel balcony in Buenos Aires last month, Argentine prosecutors announced on Thursday.

The prosecutor, Andrés Madrea, filed charges against the accused for 'abandonment of a person followed by death' as well as 'supplying and facilitating the use of narcotics.' Judge Laura Bruniard ruled that the suspects, whose identities remain undisclosed, are prohibited from leaving the country.

Payne's autopsy revealed he succumbed to multiple injuries and external bleeding. Toxicology reports detected alcohol, cocaine, and a prescribed antidepressant in his system, while one of the charged individuals was reportedly present with the singer during his visit to Buenos Aires.

(With inputs from agencies.)

