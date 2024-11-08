Strengthening Ties: India and ASEAN Tackle Global Challenges

In a call to action during the Eighth Roundtable of ASEAN-India Network of Think-Tanks, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the significance of collaboration between India and ASEAN. He highlighted the combined demographic strength as a key driver in tackling global challenges.

Jaishankar underscored the potential of India-ASEAN cooperation in addressing food and health security, citing recent experiences with climate events and global pandemics as pivotal concerns. Political challenges, such as the situation in Myanmar, were also noted as critical areas requiring joint attention.

The minister pointed to cultural and civilizational ties as foundational to their partnership, which is now entering its fourth decade. He emphasized India's support for ASEAN's centrality in the Indo-Pacific and the role of international law in fostering meaningful collaborations.

(With inputs from agencies.)