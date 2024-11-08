Celebrating Cinema: 29th EU Film Festival Begins in India

Film lovers flocked to the India Habitat Centre on Thursday as the 29th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off with the Italian film 'La Chimera' by celebrated director Alice Rohrwacher. The event showcases the diversity and richness of European cinema.

The opening ceremony was graced by EU Ambassador Herve Delphin, Italian actor Yile Yara Vianello, Andrea Anastasio, and Lithuanian director Tomas Vengris. This annual cinematic event is organized by the European Union and partners, aiming to bring European culture closer to Indian audiences.

This year's festival features 26 award-winning films in 31 languages, presenting a panoramic view of European society, culture, and stories. Taking place at venues including India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, the festival will also visit Kolkata and Hyderabad, solidifying its presence in India's cultural landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)