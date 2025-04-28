Left Menu

Political Uproar: Controversial Remarks on Terrorism and Religion

Maharashtra leaders criticized Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar for his claim that 'terrorists have no caste or religion,' following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed. Critics say Wadettiwar's comments were insensitive and shielded terrorists, while Wadettiwar argues for focus on governmental responsibility in the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 17:38 IST
Political Uproar: Controversial Remarks on Terrorism and Religion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Maharashtra's political landscape was rocked by controversy on Monday, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cabinet colleague Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks.

Wadettiwar, suggesting that "terrorists have no caste or religion," faced backlash for seemingly ignoring the targeted attack on non-Muslims. Bawankule termed the comment as showcasing an "anti-national mindset."

While Wadettiwar condemned the attack itself, he emphasized government accountability in security failures. His controversial statement has sparked debate on political responsibility and national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

Deadly Clash in Niger: Fallout of Regional Instability

 Senegal
2
Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

Social Activist Targeted in Kupwara Shooting

 India
3
Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

Blaze Erupts in South Mumbai's Historic Ballard Estate

 India
4
Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's Ballard Estate area.

Fire breaks out at Enforcement Directorate office building in south Mumbai's...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

GIS and AI-powered coastal defense: How tech is fighting shoreline erosion

Federated learning brings precision agriculture to remote fields

Digital skills shield future educators from AI anxiety

Industrial robots driven by AI significantly lower carbon emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025