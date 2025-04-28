Political Uproar: Controversial Remarks on Terrorism and Religion
Maharashtra leaders criticized Congress's Vijay Wadettiwar for his claim that 'terrorists have no caste or religion,' following the Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed. Critics say Wadettiwar's comments were insensitive and shielded terrorists, while Wadettiwar argues for focus on governmental responsibility in the attack.
In the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, Maharashtra's political landscape was rocked by controversy on Monday, as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and cabinet colleague Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticized Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar's remarks.
Wadettiwar, suggesting that "terrorists have no caste or religion," faced backlash for seemingly ignoring the targeted attack on non-Muslims. Bawankule termed the comment as showcasing an "anti-national mindset."
While Wadettiwar condemned the attack itself, he emphasized government accountability in security failures. His controversial statement has sparked debate on political responsibility and national security.
