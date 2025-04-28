Tragedy Strikes Jaipur: Mahesh Joshi's Wife Passes Away Amidst Political Turbulence
Kaushal Joshi, wife of former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, passed away due to a brain hemorrhage. Her demise coincided with Joshi's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate over Jal Jeevan mission irregularities. Joshi was granted interim bail to attend her last rites as political leaders expressed condolences.
Former Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi faced personal tragedy as his wife, Kaushal Joshi, died following a prolonged illness from a brain hemorrhage. Her passing occurred at a Jaipur hospital early Monday, during a politically tumultuous time for Joshi.
Just four days prior, Joshi was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate for purported irregularities related to the Jal Jeevan Mission. In light of his wife's passing, Joshi sought interim bail, which was granted by the special court handling Prevention of Money Laundering Act cases, allowing him a four-day reprieve.
Political dignitaries, including former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other prominent Congress leaders, conveyed their condolences. Across the political aisle, BJP's Rajendra Rathore visited Joshi's residence to offer his sympathies.
