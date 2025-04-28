Piyush Goyal's European Trade Mission: Paving the Path for Landmark Deals

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal commenced his anticipated European tour in London on Monday, aiming to strengthen trade and investment discussions with the UK and Europe.

Accompanied by leading Indian businesses, Goyal intends to engage in high-level negotiations with UK ministers to advance the ongoing Free Trade Agreement, with officials describing the talks as nearing their final stages.

Following London, Goyal will leave for Oslo to evaluate the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement with EFTA countries before heading to Brussels for critical trade discussions with the European Union.

