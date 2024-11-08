TV Actor Nitin Chauhaan Passes Away at 35, Industry Mourns

Nitin Chauhaan, a noted television actor who gained fame on the reality show 'Splitsvilla 5', has passed away at the age of 35. His sudden demise has left the television industry and fans in shock, with colleagues expressing their sorrow on social media.

Actress Vibhuti Thakur took to Instagram to mourn her former co-star, writing, "Rest in peace my dear... really shocked and sad... wish u had the strength to face all the troubles." Thakur shared a poignant black-and-white photograph with Chauhaan, remembering the moments they shared.

Actor Sudeep Sahir also paid tribute by posting a picture of Chauhaan, alongside the message, "Rest in peace, buddy." The two actors had worked together on the show 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main'. Chauhaan's career was marked by appearances in esteemed TV series such as 'Zindagi Dot Com' and 'Savdhaan India', and his victory on 'Dadagiri Season 2'. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)