Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Introduce Daughter Dua to the World

Renowned Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh made headlines with their first public appearance alongside their newborn daughter, Dua, in Mumbai on Friday. The family was seen heading to a private airport in Kalina, capturing the hearts of fans and marking a significant moment since Dua's birth.

Fans were thrilled as the couple, who have been cherished by the public since their wedding in 2018, presented their daughter for the first time. Deepika was photographed in a casual printed dress, holding Dua in a front baby carrier, while Ranveer sported a pink hoodie, signature oversized glasses, and a relaxed man bun.

The family introduced Dua to the world on social media with a heartwarming Diwali message, revealing the meaning behind her name. Describing Dua as the 'answer to their prayers', the announcement further endeared the couple to their fanbase. Having welcomed her on September 8, 2024, Deepika and Ranveer continue to enjoy both professional and personal success, with Deepika's latest role in 'Singham Again' highlighting her versatile talent.

