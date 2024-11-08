Left Menu

Macaulay Culkin Joins 'Fallout' Series for Thrilling Second Season

Macaulay Culkin steps into the post-apocalyptic genre with a recurring role in Prime Video's 'Fallout' for its second season. The series, a massive success from 'Westworld' creators, follows survivors navigating a chaotic world. Culkin's character details are under wraps, but excitement is building.

Macaulay Culkin (Photo/Instagram/@culkamania). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a notable casting move, actor Macaulay Culkin is set to join the ranks of Prime Video's 'Fallout' series, bringing his talents to its anticipated second season. Reported by Deadline, Culkin will portray a 'crazy genius-type' character, though specific aspects of the role remain undisclosed.

'Fallout' has become a sensation, inspired by the popular video game franchise from Bethesda Game Studios. The narrative is set two centuries after an apocalyptic event and chronicles the journey of survivors as they escape their secure fallout shelters to face a perilous, irradiated world.

Praised for its unique blend of humor and action, the series stands out in its depiction of an eccentric, often violent realm. Executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, known for 'Westworld', alongside Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner, have helmed this intriguing project that has gained significant acclaim on Prime Video.

The show debuted among the platform's top three most-watched series and garnered 16 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series. Notable cast members feature Ella Purnell as Lucy, Walton Goggins as the Ghoul, and Kyle MacLachlan, with appearances by Moises Arias, Sarita Choudhury, and Michael Emerson.

Meanwhile, Culkin continues to expand his acting repertoire. Beyond 'Fallout', he contributed his voice to Amazon's animated series 'The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy' and appeared in 'American Horror Story: Double Feature' on FX, as well as 'The Righteous Gemstones' on HBO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

