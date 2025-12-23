Left Menu

Empire Wind Project Halted Over National Security Concerns

The Empire Wind 1 offshore project by Equinor is halted due to U.S. national security concerns. The project, which could power 500,000 homes, was over 60% complete. Equinor warns of significant impact if the issue isn't resolved quickly. Previously, a $763 million impairment was booked related to this project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 05:18 IST
Empire Wind Project Halted Over National Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Empire Wind 1 offshore wind project by Norwegian energy group Equinor has come to a halt following a stop work order from the U.S. government, citing national security concerns. As of the statement on Monday, the U.S. Department of the Interior suspended leases for five major offshore projects.

Empire Wind has a generation capacity of 810 megawatts, sufficient to supply energy to 500,000 homes once completed. The project, now more than 60% finished, is situated off the coast of New York. Equinor is actively communicating with authorities to uncover the underlying issues.

The order significantly threatens current progress, potentially impacting the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal development, valued at $3.1 billion as of the end of September. The company disclosed that $2.8 billion had been used from its project finance term loan by late November.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025