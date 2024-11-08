India-ASEAN: Shaping the Future with Collaboration

India’s collaboration with ASEAN nations is set to redefine security measures and economic growth across the region, addressing contemporary challenges in food, health, and political domains. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted these points during the recent ASEAN-India Think-Tank Roundtable.

Participants at the event emphasized that the combined population of India and ASEAN represents a powerful force in the global economy. While addressing the regional political issues like those in Myanmar, the minister reiterated the commitment to harness cultural bonds to bolster cooperation.

Future aspirations include strengthening partnerships in vocational training, green hydrogen technologies, and digital economy infrastructures. Initiatives in electric mobility and green shipping are pivotal to this vision, intended to foster a sustainable and interconnected regional economy.

