India-ASEAN: Shaping the Future with Collaboration

India and ASEAN are leveraging their large populations to address food, health, and political security challenges. Emphasizing mutual cooperation, they focus on regional political issues, economic convergence, and a deep cultural connection. Future plans involve vocational training, green energy, and digital economy development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 08-11-2024 16:26 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 16:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Singapore

India’s collaboration with ASEAN nations is set to redefine security measures and economic growth across the region, addressing contemporary challenges in food, health, and political domains. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar highlighted these points during the recent ASEAN-India Think-Tank Roundtable.

Participants at the event emphasized that the combined population of India and ASEAN represents a powerful force in the global economy. While addressing the regional political issues like those in Myanmar, the minister reiterated the commitment to harness cultural bonds to bolster cooperation.

Future aspirations include strengthening partnerships in vocational training, green hydrogen technologies, and digital economy infrastructures. Initiatives in electric mobility and green shipping are pivotal to this vision, intended to foster a sustainable and interconnected regional economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

