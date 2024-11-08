Beyoncé Leads Historic Grammy Nominations: 2025's Trailblazing Music Event

Beyoncé has once again taken the lead in the Grammy Awards race, securing 11 nominations for the 2025 awards. This brings her career total to a staggering 99, surpassing all other artists in Grammy history.

This year marks Beyoncé's first venture into the country and Americana genres at the Grammys. Despite strong competition, including seven nominations for Post Malone, Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is up for top honors like Album of the Year.

The awards aim for increased diversity and inclusivity across genres, as noted by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. The final Grammy voting takes place between December 12 and January 3, culminating in a ceremony on February 2 in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)