Beyoncé Leads Historic Grammy Nominations: 2025's Trailblazing Music Event

Beyoncé dominates the 2025 Grammy nominations with 11 nods, making her the most nominated artist in history with 99. Her vast genre recognition includes country and Americana for the first time. Post Malone and Kendrick Lamar also achieve notable nominations amid diverse contenders. The awards air on February 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-11-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 22:37 IST
Beyoncé has once again taken the lead in the Grammy Awards race, securing 11 nominations for the 2025 awards. This brings her career total to a staggering 99, surpassing all other artists in Grammy history.

This year marks Beyoncé's first venture into the country and Americana genres at the Grammys. Despite strong competition, including seven nominations for Post Malone, Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' is up for top honors like Album of the Year.

The awards aim for increased diversity and inclusivity across genres, as noted by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. The final Grammy voting takes place between December 12 and January 3, culminating in a ceremony on February 2 in Los Angeles.

