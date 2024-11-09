Star Wars Trilogy, Beyonce's Grammy Sweep, and Diddy Combs Legal Drama Headline Entertainment
The latest entertainment news highlights include the development of a Star Wars film trilogy at Disney, Beyonce leading Grammy nominations with her album 'Cowboy Carter,' and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal battles over criminal charges. The Cure's chart-topping comeback after 32 years, protests at John Malkovich's play in Bulgaria, and implications of Trump's presidency on media deals also feature.
In entertainment, a new Star Wars film trilogy is being developed at Disney, led by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who will also produce alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.
Queen of pop Beyonce dominates the Grammy nominations with 11 nods, including Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter.' Not far behind are Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces tough legal challenges, proposing a hefty bail package that has been denied thrice due to risk of witness tampering in his criminal sex trafficking case.
