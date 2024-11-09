Star Wars Trilogy, Beyonce's Grammy Sweep, and Diddy Combs Legal Drama Headline Entertainment

In entertainment, a new Star Wars film trilogy is being developed at Disney, led by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who will also produce alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

Queen of pop Beyonce dominates the Grammy nominations with 11 nods, including Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter.' Not far behind are Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces tough legal challenges, proposing a hefty bail package that has been denied thrice due to risk of witness tampering in his criminal sex trafficking case.

