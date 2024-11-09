Left Menu

Star Wars Trilogy, Beyonce's Grammy Sweep, and Diddy Combs Legal Drama Headline Entertainment

The latest entertainment news highlights include the development of a Star Wars film trilogy at Disney, Beyonce leading Grammy nominations with her album 'Cowboy Carter,' and Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal battles over criminal charges. The Cure's chart-topping comeback after 32 years, protests at John Malkovich's play in Bulgaria, and implications of Trump's presidency on media deals also feature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:27 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:27 IST
Star Wars Trilogy, Beyonce's Grammy Sweep, and Diddy Combs Legal Drama Headline Entertainment
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In entertainment, a new Star Wars film trilogy is being developed at Disney, led by X-Men producer Simon Kinberg, who will also produce alongside Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy.

Queen of pop Beyonce dominates the Grammy nominations with 11 nods, including Album of the Year for 'Cowboy Carter.' Not far behind are Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs faces tough legal challenges, proposing a hefty bail package that has been denied thrice due to risk of witness tampering in his criminal sex trafficking case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

Court Ruling Blocks Biden's Citizenship Bid for Immigrant Spouses

 Global
2
Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

Susie Wiles: The Ice Maiden of Trump's White House

 Global
3
Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

Australia Takes a Stand: Social Media Ban for Kids Under 16

 Australia
4
Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

Raging Wildfire Forces Mass Evacuations in Southern California

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Private Sector Potential by Realigning Public Sector Compensation

"Silent Hazard: Uncovering the Health Risks of Lead Paint in Indonesia’s Homes

Lagos' Path to Cleaner Cities: World Bank’s Vision for Sustainable Waste Solutions

Living in the Heat: Bangladesh’s Urban Adaptation to Rising Temperatures

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024