Indians Shine at Grammy Nominations 2025: Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar Lead the Way

Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar are among the notable Indians nominated for the 67th Grammy Awards, set for February 2025. Kej is up for another award in the Best New Age category, while Shankar received dual nominations. This highlights their continued influence in the global music scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 10:59 IST
In an exciting development for Indian music on the global stage, Ricky Kej and Anoushka Shankar have been nominated for the prestigious 67th Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced that Kej, already a three-time Grammy winner, is nominated for a fourth award for his work 'Break of Dawn' in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category.

Acclaimed sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar is also vying for top honors with her album 'Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn', alongside Kej in the same category. Other contenders include 'Warriors of Light' by Radhika Vekaria and 'Triveni' by Chandrika Tandon, showcasing a blend of cultural and musical expertise.

Shankar has also secured an additional nomination for her collaboration on Jacob Collier's 'A Rock Somewhere', which is in the running for Best Global Music Performance. This year's Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 2, 2025, celebrating global musical talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

