Legends Depart, Swift Triumphs: A Weekend in Entertainment

The entertainment world mourns the loss of two iconic figures: jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson and celebrated dancer Judith Jamison. Donaldson, a pivotal bebop artist who later infused soul and Latin influences into his music, passed away at 98. His family acknowledged his enduring impact on jazz. Jamison, renowned for her leadership of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, died at 81 after a brief illness, marking the end of an illustrious career.

In the realm of music awards, Taylor Swift stole the spotlight at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Manchester, securing four major trophies. Swift's triumphs include best artist and best U.S. act, with a standout video win for 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone. Despite her absence, she expressed gratitude to fans via video as she continues her Eras tour in North America.

As 'Yellowstone' fans eagerly anticipate the season finale, actor Cole Hauser addressed rampant fan theories. Known for his role as Rip Wheeler, Hauser humorously dismissed some of the speculations, adding a layer of intrigue for viewers eagerly awaiting the show's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)