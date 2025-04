U.S. Strikes Intensify in Yemen: Debates on Civilian Impact and Houthi Conflict

The U.S. military has escalated its offensive against Houthi rebels in Yemen, as President Donald Trump sanctioned increased strikes aimed at curbing their influence. Despite these operations' 'lethal effects,' specifics remain undisclosed due to security concerns.

Recent strikes have notably increased casualties, with mid-April's strike marking the deadliest during Trump's tenure. Civilian casualties have raised alarms among rights advocates and Democratic senators, who have called for transparency from Pentagon leadership.

The campaign seeks to dismantle Houthi military capabilities while minimizing civilian impact, a claim contested following a recent blast in Sanaa. Houthis continue retaliatory strikes linked to broader Red Sea and Israeli conflicts.

