Trump Pushes for Peace in Ukraine Amid Tensions with Russia

President Donald Trump has urged Russia to halt its ongoing attacks in Ukraine, signaling potential changes in American diplomatic engagement. Meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the Vatican, Trump expressed disappointment over Russia's continued aggression.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio warned that without progress, the United States might withdraw from peace negotiations. Trump and Zelenskiy's discussions in Rome—where they convened for Pope Francis' funeral—marked a pivotal moment in attempts to end the Ukrainian conflict.

While Trump criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for military strikes on civilian areas, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov defended such actions. Differing proposals from Ukraine, European officials, and the U.S. complicate negotiations, particularly concerning territory control and sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)