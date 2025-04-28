Left Menu

Prevention in Action: Inside Bogota's Supervised Drug Use Room

Christian Camilo Amaya's story highlights the impact of Cambie, South America's only supervised drug use room. The facility helps reduce overdose risks and offers hygienic practices to users like Amaya. Initiated by Accion Tecnica Social, Cambie is part of a broader harm reduction effort amid Colombia's ongoing review of drug policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 28-04-2025 04:36 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 04:36 IST
The left arm of Christian Camilo Amaya tells a story—a skull tattoo pierced by a syringe symbolizes his past forays with cocaine and heroin in the streets of Bogota. Recently, Amaya has transitioned to a safer alternative: the Cambie supervised drug use room, South America's sole facility of its kind, designed to lessen harm and avert overdoses.

Accion Tecnica Social, a dedicated nonprofit, runs this facility, a haven in Colombia's capital since June 2023. Notably, it has treated 14 overdoses using naloxone. Amaya staunchly denies a heroin addiction, valuing the room for its resources: clean syringes, injection guidance, and overdose prevention training.

The initiative is on the international stage as Bogota hosts its first International Conference on Harm Reduction in decades. Advocates, including President Gustavo Petro, seek to overhaul the UN drug control system. Cambie supports users, including many Venezuelan migrants, offering a critical alternative and advocating for safe public spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

