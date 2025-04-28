Prevention in Action: Inside Bogota's Supervised Drug Use Room

The left arm of Christian Camilo Amaya tells a story—a skull tattoo pierced by a syringe symbolizes his past forays with cocaine and heroin in the streets of Bogota. Recently, Amaya has transitioned to a safer alternative: the Cambie supervised drug use room, South America's sole facility of its kind, designed to lessen harm and avert overdoses.

Accion Tecnica Social, a dedicated nonprofit, runs this facility, a haven in Colombia's capital since June 2023. Notably, it has treated 14 overdoses using naloxone. Amaya staunchly denies a heroin addiction, valuing the room for its resources: clean syringes, injection guidance, and overdose prevention training.

The initiative is on the international stage as Bogota hosts its first International Conference on Harm Reduction in decades. Advocates, including President Gustavo Petro, seek to overhaul the UN drug control system. Cambie supports users, including many Venezuelan migrants, offering a critical alternative and advocating for safe public spaces.

