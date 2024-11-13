Left Menu

Jazz Legend Lou Donaldson Passes; 'Yellowstone' Teasers & Theo James on Climate Refugees

Jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson, a bebop and soul jazz icon, dies at 98. 'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser dispels fan theories as the series finale nears. Actor Theo James calls for stronger climate policy support for refugees, drawing on personal connections, ahead of the climate summit in Baku.

Updated: 13-11-2024 10:29 IST
Legendary jazz saxophonist Lou Donaldson, known for bridging bebop with soul and Latin sounds, has passed away at the age of 98. Family members acknowledged his enduring influence on jazz music in a statement released following his demise on Saturday.

Cole Hauser, known for portraying Rip Wheeler in 'Yellowstone,' has been vocal about fans' predictions concerning the show's upcoming season finale, stressing that many theories are off track. As the American neo-Western series approaches its climax, anticipation is building among its audience.

Actor Theo James, a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, emphasizes the necessity of integrating refugees into climate change policies. Ahead of COP29 in Baku, James, who has a personal history linked to refugee migration, advocates for enhanced assistance for climate-affected populations.

