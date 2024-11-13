Egerton and Theron Heat Up 'Apex': A Thrilling Tandem in the Wild

British actor Taron Egerton is set to star opposite Hollywood icon Charlize Theron in the high-octane action movie 'Apex'. Directed by renowned Icelandic filmmaker Baltasar Kormakur, the film combines elements of 'Free Solo' and 'Silence of the Lambs' to deliver a suspenseful narrative.

The storyline, reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline, was crafted by scriptwriter Jeremy Robbins and focuses on a rock climber who becomes the target of a dangerous hunt in the wilderness. Theron, alongside Dawn Olmstead, Beth Kono, and AJ Dix, will produce 'Apex' through their newly established company.

Kormakur, known for his works like 'Everest', will support the project through his RVK Productions, with additional backing from producers Ian Bryce and the team at Chernin Entertainment, including Peter Chernin, Jenno Topping, and David Ready. Egerton, famed for his role in the 'Kingsman' series, recently completed production on the Apple TV+ series 'Firebug' and will appear in the thriller 'Carry On'.

