Gobind Sagar Lake: Himachal's New Tourist Hotspot

The Himachal Pradesh government plans to transform Gobind Sagar Lake into a major tourism hub akin to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The development will include water sports, eco-friendly camping, local cultural activities, and festivals, aiming to boost Bilaspur's prominence as a tourist destination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 13-11-2024 21:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2024 21:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced ambitious plans to transform Gobind Sagar Lake into a significant tourism hub, drawing inspiration from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, disclosed Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner Abid Hussain Sadik on Wednesday.

During an inspection of the Jeoripattan area, Sadik outlined the proposal to develop a large island on the lake as a prime tourist destination, enhancing the area's natural appeal and establishing Bilaspur as a key center for tourism. The project aims to offer visitors novel experiences through various attractions, including water sports and cultural activities.

The initiative also promises economic benefits, fostering local employment in roles like tour guides and hospitality. With plans for eco-friendly camping sites, nature trails, and cultural festivals showcasing local cuisine and performances, the project is set to provide a significant boost to the local economy and cultural preservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

