Supreme Court Presses Government on Electric Vehicle Policies and AI Challenges

The Supreme Court has requested the Central government to update it on policies promoting Electric Vehicles (EVs) and their infrastructure. Concerns were raised about inadequate charging facilities and the impact of AI on driver employment. The case involves the implementation of a 2012 policy advocating EV use in public transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has directed the Central government to provide updates on its policy decisions aimed at promoting Electric Vehicles (EVs) and the infrastructure developed to support them. Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh have given Attorney General R Venkataramani a four-week deadline to furnish this information, scheduling further discussions for May 14.

The court was examining a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) urging the effective enactment of government initiatives to boost EV ownership and utilization. Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL), emphasized the necessity of establishing adequate charging infrastructure, pointing out the current inadequacy with stations being 400 kilometers apart.

Bhushan questioned the government's commitment to leading by example in adopting EVs for its departments. Justice Kant responded by asserting that the responsibility also falls on other institutions. Moreover, the bench expressed concerns about Artificial Intelligence (AI) potentially replacing drivers, which could threaten employment opportunities in India. Justice Kant cited a recent incident involving an AI-driven Uber vehicle in California, highlighting AI's rapid evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

