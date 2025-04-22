Left Menu

Breaking Taboos to Tackle Male Infertility in India

Male infertility in India, responsible for nearly 40% of infertility cases, is escalating due to stress, obesity, and pollution. Experts urge timely diagnosis and open discussions to tackle stigmas. Lifestyle changes and advanced treatments offer hope for overcoming this often-overlooked issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 18:39 IST
Breaking Taboos to Tackle Male Infertility in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Male infertility is rising in India, accounting for nearly 40% of infertility cases. Experts cite increasing stress, obesity, poor lifestyle choices, and pollution as key factors driving this trend.

Timely diagnosis and management are essential. Open conversations about male infertility, a largely overlooked issue in Indian society, are crucial to addressing the problem.

Experts emphasize the importance of lifestyle changes and advanced treatments, such as medication-assisted reproductive technologies and sperm preservation, to offer hope and solutions to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
2
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
3
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq
4
Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Summit

Arab States, ILO Unite for Social Justice Ahead of 2025 Doha Development Sum...

 Egypt Arab Rep

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025