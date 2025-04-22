Breaking Taboos to Tackle Male Infertility in India

Male infertility is rising in India, accounting for nearly 40% of infertility cases. Experts cite increasing stress, obesity, poor lifestyle choices, and pollution as key factors driving this trend.

Timely diagnosis and management are essential. Open conversations about male infertility, a largely overlooked issue in Indian society, are crucial to addressing the problem.

Experts emphasize the importance of lifestyle changes and advanced treatments, such as medication-assisted reproductive technologies and sperm preservation, to offer hope and solutions to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)