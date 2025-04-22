Breaking Taboos to Tackle Male Infertility in India
Male infertility in India, responsible for nearly 40% of infertility cases, is escalating due to stress, obesity, and pollution. Experts urge timely diagnosis and open discussions to tackle stigmas. Lifestyle changes and advanced treatments offer hope for overcoming this often-overlooked issue.
Male infertility is rising in India, accounting for nearly 40% of infertility cases. Experts cite increasing stress, obesity, poor lifestyle choices, and pollution as key factors driving this trend.
Timely diagnosis and management are essential. Open conversations about male infertility, a largely overlooked issue in Indian society, are crucial to addressing the problem.
Experts emphasize the importance of lifestyle changes and advanced treatments, such as medication-assisted reproductive technologies and sperm preservation, to offer hope and solutions to those affected.
