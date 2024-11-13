Bhojpuri Star Akshara Singh Targeted in Extortion Scare

Bhojpuri film sensation Akshara Singh has found herself amidst a concerning extortion threat, compelling her to seek police intervention. Authorities have initiated an investigation, following a formal complaint lodged on her behalf.

Amid heightened concerns, Danapur Assistant Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh addressed media company ANI, confirming, 'We received a complaint on behalf of actress Akshara Singh... The investigation is underway.' Singh, a prominent figure in Bhojpuri cinema, has a rich portfolio of successful films.

Since her cinematic debut in 2010 with co-star Ravi Kishan in 'Satyamev Jayate', Singh has strengthened her stature in the industry, performing in blockbusters like 'Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye' and 'A Balma Bihar Wala'. The current probe seeks to address this formidable threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)