The Goat Life Takes Center Stage at 2024 HMMA

Malayalam film 'The Goat Life' earned two nominations at the 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards, with A R Rahman in two categories. The movie is based on a novel and narrates the story of a man's journey from Kerala to a foreign land. Awards will be held in Los Angeles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2024 11:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 11:06 IST
The Malayalam film 'The Goat Life' has garnered significant international attention, receiving two nominations at the esteemed 2024 Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA). The nominations recognize its outstanding contributions to original music in film.

Renowned Oscar-winning composer A R Rahman stands nominated in two distinct categories: 'Song-Feature Film' for the track 'Periyone' and 'Score-Independent Film (Foreign Language)' for the movie's background score. 'The Goat Life,' known in Malayalam as 'Aadujeevitham,' features Prithviraj Sukumaran and was released in March.

The nominations reflect the film's global impact. Industry giants such as Elton John, Hans Zimmer, and Miley Cyrus are also among the nominees for this year's awards, scheduled for November 20 at the Avalon Theatre in Los Angeles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

