Honoring Guru Nanak Dev: A New Hospital and Tribute in Haryana

A new government hospital comprising 700 beds is being erected in Gurugram, Haryana, with an investment of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. This facility will be named after the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced in the state assembly on Thursday.

Saini's declaration came as he proposed a resolution to honor Guru Nanak Dev, coinciding with the 555th anniversary of the spiritual leader's birth on Friday. The resolution garnered unanimous approval from the assembly members.

Reflecting on Guru Nanak Dev's teachings and influence, Saini articulated plans for further educational initiatives, including establishing a chair in Guru Nanak's name at a university in Haryana, affirming the government's commitment to educational advancement in alignment with Guru Nanak's values.

