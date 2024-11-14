Telangana Government Issues Strictures on Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad Concert

The Telangana government has issued strict warnings to the organizers of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Hyderabad. Authorities have prohibited the performance of songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The notice, issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, was based on video evidence presented by the complainant, showing Dosanjh's performance of similar songs at a previous event in New Delhi.

Additional restrictions include banning children from the stage during the concert and limiting loud sounds and flashing lights, which may be harmful to children. Dosanjh, who is on a Dil-Luminati Tour, was seen visiting Hyderabad's Charminar and offering prayers at local temples and a Gurudwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)