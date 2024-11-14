Left Menu

Telangana Government Issues Strictures on Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad Concert

Telangana's government warns organizers of Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad concert against songs promoting alcohol, drugs, or violence, following a complaint with evidence of similar content at a prior concert. This restriction also includes the presence of children on stage, and concerns over loud sounds and flashing lights' impact on children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-11-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 22:12 IST
Telangana Government Issues Strictures on Diljit Dosanjh's Hyderabad Concert
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has issued strict warnings to the organizers of Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming concert in Hyderabad. Authorities have prohibited the performance of songs that promote alcohol, drugs, or violence, following a complaint from a Chandigarh resident.

The notice, issued by the District Welfare Officer of the Department of Welfare of Women and Children, Disabled and Senior Citizens in Rangareddy, was based on video evidence presented by the complainant, showing Dosanjh's performance of similar songs at a previous event in New Delhi.

Additional restrictions include banning children from the stage during the concert and limiting loud sounds and flashing lights, which may be harmful to children. Dosanjh, who is on a Dil-Luminati Tour, was seen visiting Hyderabad's Charminar and offering prayers at local temples and a Gurudwara.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024