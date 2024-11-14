Satirical Spin: The Onion Acquires Infowars in Bankruptcy Auction

The satirical news outlet The Onion has won the rights to purchase Alex Jones' Infowars in a bankruptcy auction. This sale followed defamation judgments of over $1 billion against Jones, driven by families impacted by the Sandy Hook shooting, whom he had falsely accused of orchestrating a hoax.

Taking possession of Infowars' website, social media accounts, Austin studio, and associated assets, The Onion described the acquisition as a significant win. While exact financial details remain undisclosed, the site humorously claimed the price was under a trillion dollars. In a light-hearted manner, The Onion's web column announced the deal was akin to achieving 'true accountability' by ending Infowars' long run of controversial content.

In response, a combative Alex Jones declared intentions to challenge both the sale and auction process legally. Everytown for Gun Safety will act as The Onion's exclusive advertiser on Infowars' platforms, planning to use the channels to advocate for gun violence awareness.

