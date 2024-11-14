Left Menu

Empowering Tribes: A National Priority for Growth and Development

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the national priority of advancing tribal communities in India. With initiatives aimed at education, healthcare, and economic development, the government seeks to preserve cultural identities while promoting modern progress. Celebrating tribal contributions, especially during India's freedom struggle, remains integral to the nation’s development.

Updated: 14-11-2024 23:07 IST
President Droupadi Murmu has asserted that India's development hinges on the advancement of its tribal communities, highlighting their progress as a national priority. Murmu cited cultural contributions, such as those depicted in the Ramayana, to underline the historical significance of tribes.

Every November 15th, Janjatiya Gaurav Divas honors tribal contributions, commemorating the birth of tribal leader Birsa Munda. The government, Murmu noted, is making concerted efforts to integrate tribal communities into the development mainstream by improving access to essential services like housing, healthcare, and employment.

Murmu, drawing from personal experience, stressed the ongoing campaigns aimed at tribal development, emphasizing economic self-reliance among women. Initiatives like the PM-JANMAN Abhiyan promise substantial investment to uplift the PVTG community. Recognizing tribal achievements, Murmu acknowledged the growing number of tribals receiving national honors and occupying significant positions within governance.

