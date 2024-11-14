Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx Reunite for Espionage Comedy 'Back in Action'

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx are gearing up to captivate audiences once again in 'Back in Action', an espionage comedy set to hit Netflix. On November 14, Netflix unveiled the teaser trailer, showcasing the exhilarating dynamic between the duo, playing married spies forced back into the espionage world.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon and co-written with Brendan O'Brien, follows Emily and Matt, former CIA agents portrayed by Diaz and Foxx, who are reluctantly thrust back into action when their cover is blown. As noted by People magazine, this high-octane comedy also features Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, and Andrew Scott among its star-studded cast.

Marking her first film role since 2014's 'Annie', Diaz's return was first announced in June 2022, with filming commencing later that year. The film's production was briefly halted in April 2023 due to Foxx's medical emergency, but he returned to set by January. 'Back in Action' is Diaz and Foxx's third collaboration, and the film's release is highly anticipated for January 17 on Netflix.

