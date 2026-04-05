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Thrissur Turmoil: Bribery and Kits Controversy Before Kerala Polls

Police are investigating the unauthorized distribution of household kits in Thrissur, reported just days before Kerala's Assembly elections. Allegations against BJP for vote swaying have arisen. Both UDF and LDF candidates demand a thorough probe into the matter, while BJP denies involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 05-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2026 13:36 IST
Thrissur Turmoil: Bribery and Kits Controversy Before Kerala Polls
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The Election Commission has initiated a probe into the illegal distribution of household kits in Thrissur, days ahead of Kerala's Assembly polls. The investigation followed an incident where an Election Flying Squad intercepted the distribution near local landmarks, prompting accusations from rival political parties.

Candidates from the UDF and LDF, Rajan Pallan and Alankode Leelakrishnan, accused the BJP of using kits to sway voters, further demanding a comprehensive investigation into these allegations. Pallan alleged that the kits included food and liquor coupons, calling for the Election Commission to address these purported irregularities.

Amid swirling accusations, BJP's candidate Padmaja Venugopal disavowed any knowledge of the incident. The EC's enforcement team confirmed that over 100 kits, valued at Rs 900 each, were distributed, identifying a man named Radhakrishnan as the orchestrator. Legal proceedings have been initiated given the nature of the offenses under election laws.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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