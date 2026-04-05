Unity in Diversity: Manipur's Path to Peace Through Community Engagement

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh emphasized on Sunday the state's commitment to mending community relations and restoring peace. Addressing media at the future Inter State Truck Terminus site in Jiribam, he stressed transforming Jiribam into a model district.

On a three-day inspection in Jiribam starting April 4, Singh outlined plans to promote tourism in collaboration with the Town Planning Department. Last Saturday, Singh celebrated Jiribam's historic achievement in uniting diverse communities to rebuild peace after years of discord.

During a community meeting at New Alipur Rongmei Naga village, Singh praised the collective spirit shown under one platform. He advocated for more such engagements to further strengthen communal bonds and ensure equitable development across Manipur.

(With inputs from agencies.)